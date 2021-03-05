Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €14.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.40 ($29.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

ETR:CCAP traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.20 ($16.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,669 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.56 and a 200-day moving average of €15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. CORESTATE Capital has a 52-week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52-week high of €43.80 ($51.53).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.