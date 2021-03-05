Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cryoport, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,282 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

