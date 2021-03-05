Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NSANY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

