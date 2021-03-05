Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENSO has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

