Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

