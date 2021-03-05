Jefferies Financial Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $435.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $405.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.04.

Shares of COST stock opened at $313.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

