Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.89 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,642,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,414 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

