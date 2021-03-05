Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLYC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

