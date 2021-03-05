Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 840,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

