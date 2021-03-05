Jeffrey Osher Sells 2,526 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $120,591.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $199,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $2,833,643.34.

On Friday, January 8th, Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

GDOT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,845. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

