JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Up 7.7%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.72. 1,285,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 569,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

