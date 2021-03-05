Jennifer L. Sherman Sells 112,759 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer L. Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64.

FSS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,934. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 295.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

