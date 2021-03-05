Jennifer L. Sherman Sells 65,031 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer L. Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

