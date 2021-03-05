Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 149.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $382,769.40 and approximately $964,107.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

