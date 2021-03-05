JMP Securities Raises Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $45.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $34.55 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

