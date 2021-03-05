John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the January 28th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

NYSE HTD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 71,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

