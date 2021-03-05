Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Increased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.07 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market cap of $402.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

