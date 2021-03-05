Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.69

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.69 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.24). Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,280,701 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £724.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.86.

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

