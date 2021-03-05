Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading 10% Higher

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.60. 669,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 536,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,214 shares of company stock worth $1,214,839. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

