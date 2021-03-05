JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

