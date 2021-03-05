JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,836. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

