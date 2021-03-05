JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 721,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

