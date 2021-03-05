JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Overweight

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE:DAR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 35.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 3,201,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 843,839 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 9,301,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,658 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 52,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,560 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

