Juggernaut Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $703,368.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00463028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00076609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00463771 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

