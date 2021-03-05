JUIICE (JUI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $295.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 68.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $295.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00066787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 176.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.