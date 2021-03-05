JUIICE (JUI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 84.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $307.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00067380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

