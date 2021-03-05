Julian Inclan Sells 4,270 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,683. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

