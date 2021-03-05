Julius Knowles Sells 12,327 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 109,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

