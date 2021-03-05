JulSwap Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.