Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 51,271 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.77 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.