Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,125 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

