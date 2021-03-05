Jupiter Trading Up 187.6% This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 187.6% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00469966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00068902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00458720 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

