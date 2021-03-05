Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £111.06 ($145.11).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,439.31 ($84.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,801.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,326.85.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

