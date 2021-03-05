Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 778,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,750,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,392,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 523,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.07.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

