JustBet Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $337,969.07 and approximately $305,497.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00463084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00076900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049820 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00465117 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,140,938,485 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.