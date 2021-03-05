Juventus Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.33 or 0.00019154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $1.42 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00468521 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

