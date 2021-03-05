K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,253 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

