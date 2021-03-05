Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after acquiring an additional 214,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

