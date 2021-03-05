Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases $80,300.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00.

Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,291,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,794. The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

