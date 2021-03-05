Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Purchases $80,300.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00.
Emilio Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Emilio Hirsch bought 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $397,600.00.
- On Monday, March 1st, Emilio Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00.
NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,291,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,794. The company has a market capitalization of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.
