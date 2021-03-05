Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Major Shareholder Avi S. Katz Sells 221,373 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Avi S. Katz sold 35,763 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $693,086.94.

On Monday, March 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,491,554.19.

On Thursday, February 25th, Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00.

KLR traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $16.63. 52,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,927. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.