Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Up 5.2%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.19 and last traded at $53.06. 170,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 147,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,769.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

