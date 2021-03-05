Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $212.18 and last traded at $211.69. 885,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 757,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.31.

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.