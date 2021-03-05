Karbo (KRB) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00417585 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,959,448 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.