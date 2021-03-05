KARMA Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 91% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $9.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001338 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00080282 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004480 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

