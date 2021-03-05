KBC Group NV Acquires 108,127 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

