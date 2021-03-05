KBC Group NV Acquires 35,707 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

