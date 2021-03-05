KBC Group NV Acquires 5,699 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $4,245,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $211.15 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

