KBC Group NV Acquires 84,873 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,873 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $117.28 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

