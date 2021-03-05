KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $226.04 on Friday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

