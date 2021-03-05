KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of FOX worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in FOX by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FOX by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FOX by 140.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

